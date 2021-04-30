The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.77.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,090,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,556,000 after purchasing an additional 448,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,353 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after buying an additional 106,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 882,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,092,000 after buying an additional 50,380 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

