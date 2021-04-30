The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Diversey stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.92. 4,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,566. Diversey has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $18.24.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

