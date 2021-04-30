The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Lowered by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 3.0% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $212,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 53,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37,572.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 414,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,581,000 after acquiring an additional 413,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.40. The stock had a trading volume of 75,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.95.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.