The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $26.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,212. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,846,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

