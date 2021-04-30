The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.26. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. Research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,302 shares of company stock worth $1,154,100 over the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 408.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 354,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 284,950 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

