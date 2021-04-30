The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the March 31st total of 203,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 567,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE GAB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 444,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,630. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

