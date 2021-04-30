The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the March 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE GDV traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,037. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

