The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at MKM Partners

The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FLWR stock remained flat at $C$0.28 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 99,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,335. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The Flowr has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Get The Flowr alerts:

About The Flowr

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for The Flowr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Flowr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.