The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at MKM Partners

The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
FLWR stock remained flat at $C$0.28 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 99,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,335. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The Flowr has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
About The Flowr
See Also: Reverse Stock Split
