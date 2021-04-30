The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Short Interest Up 152.4% in April

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 152.4% from the March 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLWPF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. 163,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,751. The Flowr has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.
The Flowr Company Profile
Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?
Receive News & Ratings for The Flowr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Flowr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.