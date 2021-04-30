The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.78.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,332. The company has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.14, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $318.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.80 and its 200 day moving average is $265.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.