The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.78.
Shares of NYSE EL traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,332. The company has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.14, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $318.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.80 and its 200 day moving average is $265.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.
In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
