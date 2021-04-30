The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Vice Chairman Sells $1,741,924.94 in Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $1,741,924.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,440,692.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Pappas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $9,978,000.00.

CHEF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.22. 10,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

