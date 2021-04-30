The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig Sells 8,424 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $581,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SCHW opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $72.16. The stock has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.58.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

