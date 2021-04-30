The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Walter W. Bettinger Sells 242,002 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SCHW opened at $71.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $72.16.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

