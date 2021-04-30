The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues Earnings Results

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.84 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.44. The Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Get The Brink's alerts:

In other The Brink’s news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their price target on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.