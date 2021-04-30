The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $1,395.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1,325.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,009.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,238.36.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $1,210.19 on Monday. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $452.45 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,189.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1,044.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,259,000 after purchasing an additional 131,399 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in The Boston Beer by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,619,000 after buying an additional 111,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Boston Beer by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,359,000 after buying an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Boston Beer by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after buying an additional 87,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,996,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

