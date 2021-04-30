The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark cut their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $235.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.55. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

