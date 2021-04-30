The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NTB traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,184. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.98. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $41.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

