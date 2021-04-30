The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues Earnings Results

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

The Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 536,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,239. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48.

In other The Bancorp news, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Also, Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

