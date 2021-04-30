The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,868,000 after purchasing an additional 190,905 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 1,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 204,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 188,172 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at $4,341,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at $4,015,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Andersons by 983.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 151,005 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $28.79 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $969.36 million, a P/E ratio of -411.29 and a beta of 0.74.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

The Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

