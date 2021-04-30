The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $127.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $127.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.02.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank increased its position in The Allstate by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter worth $5,666,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 46.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 38.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

