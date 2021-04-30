The Aaron’s Company, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Aaron’s in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE:AAN opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.82. The Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 342,719 shares in the last quarter.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

