TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Up 4.5%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s share price rose 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.15 and last traded at $44.95. Approximately 9,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,513,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGTX. B. Riley upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 68.0% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,359,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $12,140,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.