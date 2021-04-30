TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Announces Earnings Results

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,791. TFS Financial has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 373.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $44,426.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,465.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

