TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$120.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$120.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Laurentian raised their price objective on TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC upgraded TFI International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TFI International from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$103.94.

TSE TFII traded up C$0.56 on Thursday, reaching C$107.49. The company had a trading volume of 300,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,099. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.02 billion and a PE ratio of 28.07. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$34.85 and a 1 year high of C$108.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$94.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 22,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.60, for a total transaction of C$2,156,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$398,187,766.40.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

