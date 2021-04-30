TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$120.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$120.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Laurentian raised their price objective on TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC upgraded TFI International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TFI International from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$103.94.
TSE TFII traded up C$0.56 on Thursday, reaching C$107.49. The company had a trading volume of 300,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,099. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.02 billion and a PE ratio of 28.07. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$34.85 and a 1 year high of C$108.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$94.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
