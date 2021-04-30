Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Stephens

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price raised by Stephens from $86.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TXRH. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.30.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $103.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $104.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.