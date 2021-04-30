Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $215.00 at Citigroup

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TXN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of TXN opened at $185.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,830.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,389 shares of company stock worth $69,314,467. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

