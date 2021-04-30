Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Boosted by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 37,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total value of $6,452,031.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,389 shares of company stock worth $69,314,467. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $185.82 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.90 and a 200-day moving average of $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $171.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

