Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,248,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,389 shares of company stock valued at $69,314,467 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.23. The company had a trading volume of 115,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,398. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $166.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

