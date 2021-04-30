Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.12. 111,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,802,398. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total value of $19,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,228,793.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,389 shares of company stock valued at $69,314,467. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

