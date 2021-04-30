Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Tetra Tech has raised its dividend by 69.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Tetra Tech has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.65. 2,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $64.83 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.14.

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,288.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

