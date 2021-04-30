Tervita (TSE:TEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by ATB Capital

ATB Capital reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tervita (TSE:TEV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tervita in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Tervita from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.64.

Shares of TEV stock opened at C$5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55. Tervita has a 12-month low of C$1.69 and a 12-month high of C$5.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$602.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The business had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tervita will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

