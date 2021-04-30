Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $150.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.56.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.97. 33,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,812. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,613 shares of company stock valued at $21,656,282. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,612,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,729,000 after buying an additional 138,480 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

