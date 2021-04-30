Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TER. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.56.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $5.24 on Thursday, reaching $125.57. 43,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,812. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.68 and its 200-day moving average is $122.71. Teradyne has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,613 shares of company stock valued at $21,656,282 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

