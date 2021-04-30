Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Tennant has raised its dividend by 6.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of TNC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.17. 338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. Tennant has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $83.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 5,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $406,511.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,858,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,641 shares of company stock worth $1,140,846. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

