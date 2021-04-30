Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $891.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TME shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NYSE TME traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.68. 152,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,371,717. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

