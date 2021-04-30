Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.240-0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $515.56 million.Tenable also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.24-$0.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.29.

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 28,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,849. Tenable has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $88,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $5,914,105.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,415. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

