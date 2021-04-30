Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.240-0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $515.56 million.Tenable also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.24-$0.28 EPS.

NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,849. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40. Tenable has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.29.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $5,914,105.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,766.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $1,687,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,148,886.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,148 shares of company stock worth $12,897,415. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.