Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tenable in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tenable’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $58.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $1,687,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 647,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,148,886.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $88,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,415. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.