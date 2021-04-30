Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Down 78.9% in April

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the March 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDF opened at $23.38 on Friday. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

