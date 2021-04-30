Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Telenor ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Telenor ASA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

TELNY stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.12. 27,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,068. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

