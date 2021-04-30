Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TIAIY opened at $5.66 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.241 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.