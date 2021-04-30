Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Up 74.6% in April

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the March 31st total of 779,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 48.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of THW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 143,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,429. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

