Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TCYSF. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tecsys in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tecsys from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS:TCYSF opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

