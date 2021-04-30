TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.39 billion.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.68. 44,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,149,935. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.21 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. AlphaValue cut shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TechnipFMC stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

