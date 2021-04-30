Team (TISI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Team (NYSE:TISI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Team to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28). Team had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $207.30 million during the quarter.
Shares of TISI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,226. The company has a market capitalization of $303.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. Team has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.84.
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
