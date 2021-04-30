Team (TISI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Team (NYSE:TISI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Team to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28). Team had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $207.30 million during the quarter.

Get Team alerts:

Shares of TISI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,226. The company has a market capitalization of $303.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. Team has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.84.

Separately, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.