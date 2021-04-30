TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Increased to $139.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.10 and a 200 day moving average of $122.05. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $66.61 and a 52-week high of $138.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.91, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.