TD Securities Raises Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$39.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HCG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$38.00.

HCG opened at C$32.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.63. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$15.57 and a 1 year high of C$33.56.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$139.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.32 million. Analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 4.5600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

