TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) will announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. TCF Financial posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TCF Financial.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $229,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,092,468.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TCF Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 134,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCF Financial stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.76. 27,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08. TCF Financial has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $50.13.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

