TC Energy (TRP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect TC Energy to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. On average, analysts expect TC Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.03. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6852 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

TRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC upped their price target on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.65.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

