Tapmydata (TAP) Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $351,910.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tapmydata Profile

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,686,043 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

